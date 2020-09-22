DISCO agent drugs 14-yr-old girl with 200ml tramadol, rapes her

By Evelyn Usman

A staff of one of the nation’s electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, has been arrested by the Police in Lagos for allegedly drugging and defiling a 14-year-old girl in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The suspect (name withheld), had gone to install prepaid meters for some residents of Akinwunmi Street, Ile-Epo area of Ejigbo, when he met the victim (names withheld) who was trying to recharge her parent’s prepaid meter.

The 17-year-old suspect offered to assist her but ended up taking her to the DISCO’s Okota branch where the recharge was done.

However, on their way back, he reportedly took the girl to a hotel at Jakande gate, where he allegedly drugged her drink and raped her.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he drugged her with 200 milligrams of tramadol.

According to him, “I offered to go and recharge their meter but her grandmother asked her to follow me. On our way back, I bought her a bottle of soft drink. But before giving it to her, I…