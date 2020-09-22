Morata on the move again, joins Juve on season long loan

Alvaro Morata has completed a return to Juventus on an initial one-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid, the clubs have announced.

The Serie A champions confirmed the move on Tuesday, sealing Morata’s services for a second spell.

Juve will pay Atletico €10million, with the Italian club having an option to buy the 27-year-old striker for €45m or pay another €10m to loan him for a further campaign.

Should the Bianconeri opt to extend the loan, they will be able to purchase Morata for €35m at the end of the 2021-22 season.

A Juve statement read: “Memory albums are there to be opened, to reminisce upon old moments, but also to add new ones and we can’t wait to create many more memories, together once more!

“Even though Alvaro left the club four years ago, after having won five trophies in two years: two Scudetti, two Coppe Italia, one Supercoppa Italiana, he has always remained Bianconero in his heart and his return will be as…