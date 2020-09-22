Why we are making agriculture attractive to youths – FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it is set to mechanize agricultural production because the involvement of youths in the sector will ensure food security, create jobs, and increase foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when he received the Director-General and National Coordinator of Nigerian Young Farmers Network in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the targeted gains from youth involvement in agriculture will be possible considering their population, hence the move to make mechanized agriculture attractive to Nigerian youths.

He reiterated that the present administration placed a high premium on agriculture, adding that this was demonstrated by the massive attention given to rice production by Mr. President.

He said that the deployment of Science, Technology, and Innovation is vital to the development of agriculture in Nigeria.

His words: “Many aspects of farming…