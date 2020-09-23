Association urges FG to maintain ban on importation of frozen chicken

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has urged the Federal Government to maintain the total ban on importation of frozen chicken for the poultry industry to expand, reduce unemployment, and boost the economy.

Mr Ezekiel Mam, President of PAN made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mam who thanked the government for the ban added that besides destroying the economy and denying employment opportunities for the youth, the imported chicken was hazardous to health.

“We have been advocating for a sustained ban on imported frozen poultry meat because most imported frozen poultry meat products are hazardous to ourselves and health.

“When you are importing anything, it means you are taking your money outside and then creating unemployment, but by the time we use our local chicken, the multiplier effect is so great.

”It enhances the purchasing power of the people because their income will increase,” he said.

The president…