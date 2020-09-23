Buhari to attend Guinea Bissau National Day celebration on Thursday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday depart Abuja for Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, September 24.

President Buhari is expected to join the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’ Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia to mark the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, while in Bissau, President Buhari will also commission a road named in his honour by the host government.

It said, “The Nigerian leader and other invited Heads of State will attend an official lunch hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau. Nigeria and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations in 1974.

“Following a military coup in that country, Nigeria in 2012 deployed troops under the auspices of…