Court remands 9 men over alleged robbery, kidnapping

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered that nine men be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

The police charged Umar Abubakar,35; Sani Lawan,30; Hassan Umar,30; Abdulhadi Falalu,25; Yahuza Ibrahim,28; Nasiru Tukur,24; Sani Abdulsalam,34; Lawan Shehu,30, and Ibrahim Sani, 23, with four counts of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of Firearms and kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibrin, ordered the remand of the defendants, pending legal advice from the Kano State Director of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 30, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale told the court that the defendants committed the offense on July 10 at the Kwanan Dangora Local Government Area of Kano.

Lale alleged that at about 1 a.m, the defendants criminally and six others, at large, armed themselves with guns, cutlasses, sticks, and attacked the residence of the complainant,…