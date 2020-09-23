COVID-19: As 2nd wave rages in Europe, Nigerian airlines jettison physical distancing in aircraft

…We only observe social distancing in airport terminals — FG

…Very serious situation in Europe — WHO

…No physical distancing in Nigerian aircraft — Passenger

…Operators must find balance between cost recovery and passenger safety — IFEANYI

By Sola Oguindipe, Chioma Obinna & Dirisu Yakubu

There is currently alarm all over the world that a global second wave of COVID-19 pandemic may be imminent. The rise in infection rates across Europe after the relaxing of lockdown measures is driving the spike.

Experts say because the virus has only been suppressed and not eliminated, easing lockdown would encourage its spread.

Already, spikes have been reported in Spain, the Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium, Hungary, and Austria. Belgium and Italy, amongst others. There are also concerns about rising cases in the UK and France.

There is equally much talk of a second national lockdown in the UK, which yesterday announced further…