EFCC arraigns fmr. Poly Director over alleged N27m scam

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former Director of Physical Planning, Architect Pius Ugochukwu Ezeokafor, before a State High Court sitting in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, over an alleged N27 million contract scam.

Ezeokafor, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Architecture, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, is standing trial on three counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretense and gratification to the tune of N27, 000,000.00 (Twenty Seven Million Naira).

One of the charges read: “That you, Arc. Pius Ugochukwu Ezeokafor sometime between the year 2011 and 2012 at Oko, Aguata Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Anambra State, did commit felony to wit: with intent to defraud, obtained by false pretense the sum of N27, 000,000.00 (Twenty Seven Million Naira) from one Emerson Associates Limited and Dr. Okechukwu…