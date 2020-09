God used Wike to re-elect me— Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has praised Edo people, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors for their role in his re-election at the September 19 poll.

The governor gave the commendation during his ‘thank-you’ visit to Governor Wike at Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his wife, Betsy; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Maryann, with members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by Chief Dan Orbih.

He said Edo people were instrumental to his re-election for a second term, adding, “I want to thank Edo people for their doggedness and determination in ensuring that their votes counted and the will of the people achieved.

“The victory at the September 19 poll was made possible by God and God used the people as an instrument to actualise my second term ambition.”

Obaseki expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Governor and Chairman of PDP National…