Godwin Obaseki: Edo no be Lagos

By Rotimi Fasan

Now the much-anticipated governorship election in Edo State has come and gone, won by God-win (yes God has won!) Obaseki, I guess it’s time for the motley crowd of soothsayers and neo-necromancers, stargazers, palm readers, and so-called pollsters, to tell the rest of us ignorant Nigerians just how right they had been all along that the re-elected governor was the people’s choice. They could point to the vacuous projections they never lifted a finger to explain in any meaningful way to anyone that the last-minute video address by the All Progressives Congress, APC, leader, Bola Tinubu, to the people of Edo State to reject Godwin Obaseki in favour of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was the nail in the coffin of the latter’s hope that he could be governor of Edo State at this time.

These would-be forecasters and pollsters-by-hindsight could now hope to convince the rest of us of what stroke of political genius Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,…