I want freedom, not ‘Igbo president’ (3)

By Ochereome Nnanna

I don’t want an Igbo as president of today’s Nigeria which has long been hijacked. In the previous two installments, I narrated the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s thwarted efforts. A man of his qualification, proven competence, and integrity was rejected and Nigerians felt all right with that.

The ambition of another Igbo from the South-South, Dr Peter Odili, was nihilated by Olusegun Obasanjo, as president, in cahoots with his Northern janissaries: Nasir El-Rufai, Nuhu Ribadu, and Aliko Dangote. They preferred an Ijaw man, Governor Goodluck Jonathan, as VP when Obasanjo decided to rotate power back to the North in 2007.

When President Umaru Yar’Adua died and his VP, Jonathan, emerged president, the Igbo saw him as their “cousin” and fully supported his government. In 2011, the Igbo denied themselves their right to run for president and gave their mandate to Jonathan which enabled him to defeat a Northern challenger, Muhammadu Buhari.

What followed…