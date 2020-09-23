NCDC announces 176 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 176 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the new infection takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 57,437.

The NCDC said that the new cases were reported from 14 states of the federation.

It stated that Lagos reported the highest infection in the country with 73, Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), and Nasarawa (1).

According to it, till date, 57613 cases have been confirmed, 48836 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

