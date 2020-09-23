Nigeria to review termination rate on international calls

… Commences cost-based study to achieve target

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria may soon tweak the price at which all calls from abroad could terminate in the country.

This is as the country’s Telecom regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has embarked on a cost-based study to set the new pricing regime for mobile international termination rate, ITR, for inbound international voice calls.

The ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria.

As part of the process for the rate determination, the Commission has organised a virtual stakeholder engagement forum with relevant industry stakeholders to intimate them with the ongoing cost-based study and the need to cooperate with Messrs Payday Advance and Support Services Limited, the consultants engaged to carry out the study.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at the meeting said the study has become imperative following the various…