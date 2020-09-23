Nigerian makes TIME’s 100 Most Influential People for work on polio

TIME named Nigerian physician, Dr. Tunji Funsho, among 2020 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The list, now in its 17th year, recognises the activism, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Dr. Funsho, a cardiologist based in Lagos, Nigeria, is the first Rotary member to receive this honour for the organisation’s work to eradicate polio, having played an essential role in ensuring Africa’s certification as wild polio-free in August.

“I am honoured to be recognised by TIME for my part in ensuring that no child in Africa will ever again be paralysed by wild polio, a disease that once disabled 75,000 African children every single year,” said Dr. Funsho.

“Eradicating the wild poliovirus in Africa was a team effort that required cooperation and dedication of governments, partners, Rotary members, hundreds of thousands of health workers, and countless parents who chose to have their children…