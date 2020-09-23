Ogun community demands king after 15 years of vacant stool

The people of Itele community in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun on Wednesday besieged the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, demanding the appointment and installation of a new traditional ruler in the town.

The residents, led in protest by their Baales (village heads) and other community leaders, said that the absence of a monarch for nearly two decades had impacted negatively on the development of the community.

According to the protesters, the ancient town has been without a monarch after the late traditional ruler passed on over 15 years ago.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards are: “Itele people are peace loving”; “No Ademola, No King” and “A town without a king is a ghost town”.

Others are, “Itele people deserve a king” and “Please, approve our king as nominated by all the kingmakers and family”.

Speaking on behalf of the community, one of the Baales in Itele-Ota, Chief Oluyemi Onifade, told newsmen that the kingmakers recently elected…