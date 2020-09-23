Rohr rolls out 25-man Eagles for Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia friendlies

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players ahead of next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, scheduled for Austria. Five other players have been put on standby.

In the three-time African champions’ first games this year, as a result of the prolonged global coronavirus pandemic, Rohr has listed top names Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as new brooms Frank Onyeka and Chidera Ejuke.

Former U17 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Dele Alampasu returns to the group, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu. Captain of the most recent Nigeria U17 squad, Samson Tijani will join up with the elite, as well as Portugal –based exciting wing back Zaidu Sanusi.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, now in The Netherlands, is heading to Austria as England –based forward Kelechi Iheanacho also returns. Victor Osimhen, now in Italy with Napoli, and another former U17 World Cup…