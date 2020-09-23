What Obaseki, Shaibu achieved takes commitment, loyalty— Diri

Diri, Obaseki Shaibu
From left— Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih; Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Bayelsa First lady, Mrs. Gloria Diri; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; his counterpart in Edo, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his wife, Betsy; Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and his wife, Maryann, during the cutting of Obaseki’s victory cake, at Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said it takes commitment, loyalty and determination to demystify those that styled themselves as God, not knowing that no man is God.

He said this while playing host to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, and members of the state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council led by the Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

The event was a dinner in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, to celebrate the party’s victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Edo State.

Diri said the victory…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

