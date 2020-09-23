Why we only observe social distancing in airports terminals ― FG

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government says adherence to social distancing in the era of coronavirus is only applicable at airports terminals and not in the cabin.

Following the resumption of flights locally and internationally, owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic which grounded airport operations for months, there have been complaints about breach of the social distancing campaign particularly in airplane cabins.

In a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, James Odaudu, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, said adequate measures are in place to ensure both physical and social distancing at airport terminals, adding that in the cabin, distancing is unnecessary.

He said: “We need to understand that the Ministry is not toying with social distancing in all our airport terminals across the country. Airport personnel are working hand in hand with our staff members in this regard.

“However, there is no need for social distancing because of the…