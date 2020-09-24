Ekiti APC slams indefinite suspension on Ojudu, Tinubu’s in-law, 9 others

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has suspended the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and ten other top-notches of the party.

Ojudu and other members were slammed with indefinite suspension over alleged disobedience action, which was as a result of their refusal to withdraw the case they instituted against the party as directed by the National Executive Council of the party.

The NEC had in its meeting of June 25, 2020, and attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and stalwart directed that all cases pending in courts should be withdrawn for speedy resolution of internal crises in the party.

In a statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, said the disciplinary action was taken against Ojudu and others, for defying NEC.

Others who were suspended alongside Ojudu include: Engr Ayo Ajibade, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, Hon Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye,…