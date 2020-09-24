 I got all the help I needed as President from Late Emir of Zazzau – Obasanjo

…As Governors Forum, emirs & chiefs attend 3rd day prayers

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was in Zaria on Wednesday for the 3rd day prayers of late Emir Shehu Idris who he described as a friend and confidant.

The former Nigerian President who looked sad, said he was in Zaria not to mourn but to celebrate his friend and adviser for many years.

“The reign of the former emir coincided with the period I started government in Nigeria as a military head of state and when I came back as president. He helped me.”

“I got from him all the help I needed in running the affairs of this country as best I can remember.”

” I remember a particular problem I had in plateau, I have nobody to help me in meditation and reconciliation, sorting out the age-long problem, then I called him. The emir was a reconciliatory and a man of peace; a man who showed no discrimination either ethnic, religious or socially,” he…