NAFDAC seals 2 fake drug factories in Kano

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two counterfeit animal drug factories in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Shaba Muhammad, the state Coordinator of the agency, said this during a raid conducted by the operatives of the agency on Wednesday in Bichi.

Muhammad said that the raid was sequel to the discovery of a large quantity of the counterfeit animal drugs in circulation at Sabon Gari and other major markets in Kano metropolis.

He said that the agency had been trailing the producer of the fake drugs for the past six months.

The Coordinator said that personnel of the agency raided the factories on Tuesday in Bichi town and recovered drugs worth over N10 million.

Muhammad noted that the factories produced fake animal drugs and injections labelled with fake NAFDAC’s registration numbers to deceive unsuspected members of the public.

He added that the…