Reps congratulate Elumelu over naming among Time’s world 100 most influential people

By Tordue Salem

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Thursday, congratulated the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) group, Dr Tony Elumelu, for making the list of top 100 most influential people in the 2020 Time magazine award.

The lawmakers described the recognition as “well-deserving, given Dr Elumelu’s selfless contribution towards human capital development, wealth creation, economic growth as well as empowerment of young entrepreneurs not only in Nigeria but also in Africa in general.”

The caucus, in a statement signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta), ob behalf of the Caucus, noted that “Dr Elumelu’s entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and innovativeness have again brought respect and honour to our nation in the international arena.”

According to the lawmakers, “as lawmakers, we are proud of Dr Elumelu, whose performance in global business competitiveness has further reinforced…