Stray bullets kill 2 in Ogun as land-grabbers, Police fight over gun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday in Ikogbo community, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, when stray bullets killed two persons as suspected land-grabbers fought policemen over a gun.

Two others, who sustained gunshot injuries were hospitalised after the incident.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that there was a land dispute between two communities in the areas— Ikogbo and Imose.

It was gathered that attempts to enforce a court judgement on the disputed land between the two communities in favour of Ikogbo led to a crisis.

According to the source, the Onikogbo of Ikogbo, Oba Nurudeen Osoja, invited some policemen to enforce the judgement and allegedly sealed houses on the disputed land.

The source said: “But the resistance of the residents forced the policemen to start shooting sporadically.

“A bullet hit one Matthew, an innocent Okada rider that just came back from Lusada Market and injured schoolchildren and…