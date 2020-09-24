US sanctions Iranian judges, prisons over wrestler’s execution

By
Headliners
-
2


US sanctions Iranian judges, prisons over wrestler’s execution
A woman holds a portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on September 13, 2020, against its execution in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz and against the Iranian government. Iran said it executed wrestler Navid Afkari, 27, on September 12, 2020 at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz over the murder of a public sector worker during anti-government protests in August 2018. Reports published abroad say Afkari was condemned on the basis of confessions extracted under torture, prompting online campaigns of support for his release. – Netherlands OUT
/ AFP / ANP / Evert Elzinga

The United States has sanctioned several Iranian officials and entities for alleged gross human rights violations, including the recent execution of an athlete.

Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old wrestler accused of murdering a security guard, was executed on Sept. 12 in spite of international appeals for him to be spared.

U.S. Secretary…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR