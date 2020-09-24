We are prepared for Ondo election – INEC chairman

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reaffirmed the readiness of the commission for smooth conduct of the Oct.10, Ondo State governorship election.

Yakubu said this in Akure on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the chairman was in Akure on a 3-day visit to assess the preparedness of the Ondo State office of the commission and to meet with various stakeholders on the forthcoming election.

Yakubu, who also said that he was in the state to meet with the commission’s staff members on ground said that in spite of the unfortunate fire incident, INEC was fully prepared for the election.

“We have already recovered. Unfortunately, we lost 5,000 smart card readers, but we recovered by getting the prerequisite number of card readers from the neighbouring Oyo State, and they have been delivered.

“They have arrived, been charged and configured and are ready for the election on Oct.10,…