2023: Is PDP on its way to Aso Rock?





By Dirisu Yakubu

For 16 years, it ruled the roost across many layers of governments in the land. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since its formation in 1998 until it lost power at the centre in 2015 produced Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’ Adua (of blessed memory) and Goodluck Jonathan in that order.

For more than one and half decade (1999-2015), it produced the highest numbers of federal lawmakers in the Nigeria’s bicameral legislature.

With its loss of the Presidential election in 2015, the party also lost a good number of states to the then newly formed All Progressives Congress, APC, which had the fortune of producing Muhammadu Buhari as President after three failed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper