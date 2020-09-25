Bizarre: Set of twins can have different fathers, see how

By Sherifat Lawal

Bizarre but true, a set of twins, born from the same womb and on the same day can have different fathers.

As the world advances technologically, It is possible for a set of twins to have different fathers in a phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation, which occurs when two of a woman’s eggs are fertilized by sperm from two different men.

Heteropaternal superfecundation is most common amongst animals such as dogs, cats, and cows who have multiple mating with multiple males, it is quite uncommon amongst humans but it happens.

So, how does heteropaternal superfecundation happen in humans?

A woman naturally becomes pregnant because one of her eggs has been fertilized by sperm.

If that fertilized egg divides into two separate eggs, early in the pregnancy, it will produce identical twins.

On the other hand, fraternal twins occur when the woman simultaneously releases multiple eggs that become fertilized by different sperm from the same man.

In this…