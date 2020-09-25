Blockchain tech provides liquidity for smallholder farmers, says AFEX

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited, AFEX, has disclosed plans to introduce Warehouse Receipt Check by Trade Finance Market, TFM, to reduce fraud and drive access to funding for the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

The inability of smallholder farmers to access finance has had a devastating impact on the growth of Africa’s agriculture sector— worsened by the global pandemic.

As Nigeria’s first private sector commodities exchange, AFEX has developed and deployed a viable commodities exchange model for the West African market; building a strong supply chain infrastructure to support the securitisation of agricultural products.

AFEX’s Warehouse Receipts System, e-WRS, also allows farmers access credit facilities on the back of the value of their produce, giving them a path to reduce poverty.

Since its inception in 2014, AFEX has reached and enhanced the livelihoods of over 106,000 farmers and aggregated over 135,000 metric tons of commodities.

By…