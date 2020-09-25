Bosso, Amoo, others appointed to head technical crew, national teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Ladan Bosso, Christopher Danjuma and several other coaches as members of new technical crews of a number of its national teams.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said Bosso would head the technical crew of the Flying Eagles, the national under-20 male team.

“He will be assisted by a former international defender, Oladuni Oyekale, with Jolomi Alli as second assistant, Samaila Marwa as assistant coach/scout and Suleiman Akanmu as goalkeepers coach.”

Olajire disclosed further that Fatai Amoo would head the coaching crew of the national under-17 boys squad, to be assisted by Ahmed Dankoli as first assistant.

“Nnamdi Onuigbo will be the second assistant, Hassan Abdallah the assistant coach/scout and Danlami Kwasau as goalkeepers coach,” he said.

Also, according to the NFF statement, Chris Danjuma returns to the national under-20 female team and will be assisted by Moses…