Delta keys into FG plan to end open defecation by 2025

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Government has restated its resolve to key into the Federal Government’s plan to end open defecation across the country by the year 2025.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Martins Okonta stated this during the opening ceremony of a one-day sensitization workshop of stakeholders on Clean Nigeria Campaign, CNC-“Use the toilet”, held in Asaba.

Okonta said the idea was to end violence against the female gender who were at risk of sexual molestation and rape going in search of places for open defecation that were secluded, mostly during dark hours.

He said: “The Joint Monitoring Programme report of UNICEF has shown that about 46 million Nigerians are still practising open defecation and according to national statistics, 23.1 percent of the rural population in Delta State still practice open defecation besides those in the urban areas.

“By the year 2025, it is estimated that 2, 814, 539…