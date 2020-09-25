FG warns against exploitation of seaport operators

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has charged regulatory bodies to reduce the cost of doing business by checking the exploitation of operators at seaports.

The Minister who gave this charge at the 2020 World Maritime Day Celebration with the theme: ‘Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet: The Nigerian Dimension:’ held in Eko Hotel, Lagos on Thursday, stated that the objective behind the Secured Anchorage Area, SAA has been defeated with the exorbitant charge of $1500 a vessel per day.

In his welcome address, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, urged participants and resource persons “not to see the annual event as a mere celebration for the congregation of who is who in the maritime industry, but should be taken as a reflective period to focus on developing the maritime sector”.

In his keynote address, Senior Special Assistant to the President…