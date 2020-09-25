It’s not right to dump PDP and decamp to APC now – Obaseki

By Nwafor Sunday

The newly elected governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has said that it would be unfair to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that gave him ticket to contest against other parties and join All Progressives Congress, APC, that disqualified him from participating in its primary election.

”Gleaning from the comments of Mr President, he said that he wants to leave a democracy that is built on integrity, accountability and hard work. Those were his words and I subscribe totally to that.

“It will not show integrity; it will not demonstrate somebody that has ethical or moral foundation to do what you asked about. I couldn’t have contested in one party, won on that party and then consider moving to another party.

“It is not the kind of thing to do, it’s not the right thing to do and I am sure you will not encourage me to do that”, Obaseki said.

The governor who defeated his close rival, Pastor Ize-Iyamu of APC, with about 84 thousand votes disclosed…