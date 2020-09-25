NEDC to build molecular labs in the northeast states

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has said it will build Molecular laboratories in the north-east states.

The MD/CEO of the commission, Mohammad Goni Alkali, said this yesterday, during a working visit to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Headquarters in Abuja. According to him, the commission has earlier equipped a molecular laboratory in Bauchi and has since commenced operation in which several COVID-19 tests were conducted successfully.

“The outbreak of the pandemic in the Northeast has prompted the commission to support the five other remaining states by establishing a state of the art molecular laboratories in the fight against the pandemic while also identifying other infectious diseases within the north-eastern sub-region,” Alkali said.

He told the Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, of the commission’s readiness and determination to ensure that the northeast region receives the required attention in terms…