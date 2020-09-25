Nigeria airspace to be shut on Monday

By Lawani Mikairu

There are indications that Nigeria airspace may be shut on Monday if the aviation workers unions carry out their threat to back the Organised Labour nationwide strike expected to commence on Monday.

According to the General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Mr Aba Ocheme , the aviation unions will implement the directives from Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that Aviation workers should close the airspace to make the nation-wide strike effective.

A statement from the unions on Friday reads ,“As you are aware, the NLC and TUC have declared indefinite nationwide strike action with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020″.

“Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike action. As such all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September 2020 until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions. All workers shall…