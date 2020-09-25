NLC excited as woman re-emerges Akwa Ibom NULGE chairman

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) has expressed delight over the re-election of Mrs Anestina Jeremiah Iweh as President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees(NULGE) in the state, noting that women will soon over the leadership of the entire labour movement.

Iweh was reelected at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the union in Uyo on Thursday. State NLC chairman, Comrade Sunny James while commending women for their outstanding leadership qualities, advised women to also increase their participation in secular politics.

“I commend the women in Akwa Ibom State who have come up stage to struggle for leadership positions if men do not rise to the challenge, women would take over all the unions.

“How would you explain; the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) that had never allowed a woman to lead them now has a woman, civil service union has a woman as a leader, now NULGE has just elected a woman for a second…