No visas for election riggers

The decision of the United States of America and the United Kingdom to impose some sanctions on Nigerian election riggers and promoters of violence is welcome.

We applaud it, though we would want these strategic foreign partners of Nigeria to go further in efforts to moderate the excesses of the Nigerian power elite who have reduced our democracy to a criminal enterprise.

In July last year, the US made good its threat to impose visa bans on unnamed Nigerian political leaders who perpetrated violence and rigging during the February/March general elections.

They have extended the same treatment to the perpetrators of violence during the November 2019 Kogi State and Bayelsa State elections and are threatening to deal similarly with those planning to violate the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The United Kingdom, which prides itself as Nigeria’s “friend and partner” also vowed to deal with election riggers in the Edo and Ondo polls. “Just as we did in the 2019…