PDP urges INEC not to compromise use of Z-pad in Ondo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to compromise the credibility of Ondo Governorship election with the contemplation of using the Z-pad technology in voter accreditation process.

The Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee, PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the advice in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the campaign recalls that the Z-pad technology had failed during a test-run deployment for voter accreditation in Nasarawa by-election.

The situation, according to him, informed its rejection by INEC for voter accreditation in the Sept. 19, Edo state governorship election, where it was only used to assist in direct uploading of results to INEC’s virtual portal.

“We, therefore, urge INEC to limit the Z-pad technology to the purpose for which it has helped the commission to attain integrity as witnessed in the Edo governorship…