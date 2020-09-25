Police arrest, parade 17 teachers, supervisors, principal for WAEC exam malpractices

The Police at Force headquarters on Friday paraded 17 suspects including School Principals, Teachers and Supervisors who were caught engaging in examination malpractices during the last West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in the country.

The 17 suspects were arrested from Kano, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Rivers states while other suspects nabbed for similar malpractices in Delta, Enugu and Lagos states have been prosecuted in competent courts.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba who paraded the suspects disclosed that their arrest was made possible with the cooperation of the West African Examination Council.

Mba said, “WAEC has began massive collaboration and partnership with the Nigerian Police Force designed to strengthen integrity and wipe out all kinds of examination malpractices.

He regretted that the bulk of the suspects are person’s employed, trained and are being paid by WAEC.

“Some of them are Teachers, Principals in Secondary Schools. One of them is a…