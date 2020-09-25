Police arresting our members on Obaseki’s orders —APC

…Governor has no hand in it – Osagie

By Clifford Ndujihe & Ozioruva Aliu

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, across the three senatorial districts of Edo State are now being arrested by the Nigeria Police on the orders of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation has alleged.

A release by the Director of Communication and Media, Mr John Mayaki claimed that the arrests which started in the night of Sunday, September 20, are meant to hound and harass APC supporters.

It said: “We condemn the indiscriminate arrest of our supporters across the three zones of South, North and Central, and appeal to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to call the State Commissioner to direct police authorities to stay off Obaseki’s vengeful politics.

“While APC as a party is yet mourning the three lives of its members lost during the election, Governor Obaseki has continued to intensify campaigns of revenge against APC members and supporters,…