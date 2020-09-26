7 arrested after ‘Islamist act of terror’ near Charlie Hebdo in Paris

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has described a knife attack near the former editorial offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo as an “Islamist act of terrorism.”

There is little doubt that it is another “bloody attack” on the country, the minister said on French television.

Darmanin said he had asked the police to look into whether the threat of terrorist acts being carried out on the streets of France had been underestimated.

The French news agency AFP also reported five further arrests, citing judicial circles. The suspects, all of whom were men, were arrested during a raid on an apartment in Pantin near Paris.

Two suspects had been detained earlier, one near the Place de la Bastille and the other in the area of the Richard-Lenoir metro station near the crime scene, several French media reported.

There are now seven suspects in police custody.

The attacks, which took place around noon (1000 GMT) on the street Rue Nicolas Appert, left two journalists…