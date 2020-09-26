Associate disputes marriage between Air Chief, Buhari’s minister

…Islam discourages secret marriage-Sheikh

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As news continued to spread on the purported marriage between the Nigerian Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Baba Abubakar and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, a VOA Hausa report has quoted a close friend of the Air boss describing the report as false.

It was reported that Sadique and Sadiya got married in a mosque located in the Maitama high brow area of Abuja on the 18th of September, 2020.

However, the VOA Hausa reported that when contacted on the matter, senior Air Force officers in Abuja said they were not aware of the marriage.

“Even an intimate friend of the Air boss, who was in charge of his affairs, said he had inquired from his friend the Chief of Air Staff, and he told him the story was a fallacy.”

A public commentator, Mohammed Usman, told the VOA that it won’t be a…