ASUU wants end to ongoing strike, seeks stakeholders intervention

By Bashir Bello

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ‎Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, (ASUU-KUST),

has on Friday solicited for the intervention of stakeholders to wade in and prevail on the Federal Government to fulfil its promises to end the lingering strike.

The union appealed to parents, students, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to fulfil its promises in addressing the issues at stake and expedite renegotiation to end the lingering strike by university lecturers.

They made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Gaya and Secretary, Murtala Muhammad, respectively and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday.‎

According to them, “The Federal Government recently introduced Integrated Public Pay Information System (IPPIS) which undermines university autonomy and grossly incompatible with the university system.‎

“It is important to note that the Federal…