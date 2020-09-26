ECOWAS to uphold Mali sanctions until civilian appointed premier

West African states will uphold sanctions on Mali until it appoints a civilian prime minister, the leader of the ECOWAS regional bloc said Friday.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 military coup, which toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The sanctions “will be lifted when a civilian prime minister is named,” ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said.

Mali’s neighbours took a hard line after last month’s coup, imposing sanctions in a bid to push the military junta to swiftly restore civilian rule.

The trade restrictions include a ban commercial trade and financial flows, but not basic necessities, drugs, equipment to fight coronavirus, fuel or electricity.

Mali’s junta endorsed a roadmap to restoring civilian rule after the coup, and appointed a committee which chose 70-year-old retired colonel Bah Ndaw as interim president.

Ndaw, who was sworn into office on Friday, has…