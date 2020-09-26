Hotel Rwanda ‘hero’ admits forming armed group behind attacks

Paul Rusesabagina, the polarising hero of the hit movie “Hotel Rwanda,” admitted to a Kigali court on Friday that he had helped form an armed group but denied any role in its crimes.

Rusesabagina is famed for his depiction by Don Cheadle in the 2004 film in which a moderate Hutu is shown as saving hundreds of lives at a luxury hotel during the 1994 genocide, which left some 800,000, mostly Tutsi, dead.

However, a more complex image has emerged of the staunch government critic since he appeared in Kigali under arrest in mysterious circumstances last month, after years living in exile in Belgium and the United States.

Rusesabagina admitted Friday to helping form the National Liberation Front (FLN), which he has previously said sought to “liberate” Rwanda from the authoritarian government of Paul Kagame.

Kagame has been in power since 1994 and is often accused by critics of crushing opposition and ruling through fear.

However the 66-year-old, who appeared…