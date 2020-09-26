Man goes into coma after hit by Customs’ stray bullet in Ogun 

James Ogunnaike

A middle-aged man, Idowu Moses, on Saturday sustained gunshot injury following a clash between men of the Nigerian Customs Service and smugglers in Oja Odan, in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Moses, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Panel Beaters, Oja Odan branch, was hit by a stray bullet allegedly shot by a customs officer who was chasing smugglers in the area.

He was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Sources said some operatives of the NCS were in Oja Odan in about three patrol vehicles.

The sources said residents of the community could not identify what really led to the shootings by the Customs personnel.

“We didn’t know what happened. We just heard gunshots from the Customs officers and we saw Idowu on the floor. This was not the first time things like this was happening. We are tired,” an eyewitness recounted.

It was said that the NCS officers fled the community…