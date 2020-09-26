Ondo 2020: Akeredolu is candidate of Akure Kingdom



The Minister of State for Niger/Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, on Monday, added a new twist to the electioneering campaign, as the governorship election in Ondo State gathers momentum.

The Minister, a native of Iju/Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area(LGAs) of the state, declared, amidst applause from his kinsmen, that the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, is merely wasting his time, boasting that the incumbent Governor and the Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the candidate to beat in Akure North and South LGAs.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), hails from Akure South.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters in Ogbese and Oba Ile in Akure North on Saturday, Alasoadura said Akeredolu is the prefered candidate of Akure people.

The Minister added that it is not yet the time of Akure ethnic nationality to produce the Governor of Ondo State,…