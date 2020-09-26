Osun to build Yoruba museum in Ife, as Ooni emerges from seclusion

By Shina Abubakar

As the Olojo festival climax on Saturday in Ile-Ife, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi emerged from seclusion to host personalities at his Ile-Oodua Palace.

The monarch emerged from Seven days seclusion which was dedicated to commune with the Olodumare to cleanse the land of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The event was attended by monarchs from Ekiti, Osun, Oyo and the Republic of Benin has government functionaries in attendance too, including Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the APC state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun.

Colour was added to the festival with the parade of different Yoruba deities by Students of the Institute of Cultural Studies of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the paying obeisance to the Ooni by the various Ife Monarch, Cults and Chiefs.

Oyetola while addressing the gathering, lamented lack of foresight by African leaders, especially Nigeria, for not promoting the numerous cultural heritage in the…