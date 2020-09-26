PDP, APC tango over Akeredolu’s attack on Wike’s rigging allegation

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressive Congress, APC, have disagreed over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s attack on his River State counterpart, Nyesom Wike for alleging that the APC was mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the October election in his favour.

Governor Wike had alleged that the APC was piling pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to rig the governorship election in favour of governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Responding, Akeredolu lambasted Wike saying that he “ought to know that utterances of public office holders must be measured and their delivery ought to be in line with the mood of the people.

“The people of the state will resist Wike here even if he had roared elsewhere successfully. For emphasis, his imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming.

But, the PDP…