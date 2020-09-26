We did not attack security agents in Igbo land ― IPOB

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

The indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has denied attacking any security agent in Igbo land or anywhere for that matter.

According to IPOB, those making the “spurious allegations” were merely hired by Nigerian security agencies just to get at the peaceful agitators.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB wondered how unarmed group would attack a state armed and sponsored agencies.

“Our attention has been drawn to the wild and spurious allegations against IPOB by some amorphous groups including the non-existent Igbo Nigeria Movement (INM) and similar faceless groups (allegedly) recruited to…