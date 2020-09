Buhari’s policies yielding fruitful results – Gov Bagudu

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State says President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies have began to yield the desired results in the country.

The governor made this known during a visit to a private rice mill, owned by a business mogul, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area(LGA )of the state on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu was accompanied by Gov. Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa on the visit.

He expressed delight that the policies of the administration were putting the country on a more formidable economic footing.

According to Bagudu, the investment derive of the president in the rice value chain in the last few years is also bearing fruits on the economy.

”What you saw here today is one of the so many that have come-up in the last few years under president Muhammad Buhari’s robust administration.

“Buhari coined the adage, let’s grow what we can eat and let’s eat what we grow and now we are seeing Nigerians processing what we…